Can Maritzburg United stop the Orlando Pirates express train?

Maritzburg United are hoping for a repeat of history and the near-miracle survival they pulled off three years ago as the last-placed team host title-chasing Orlando Pirates in a huge match at either end of the Absa Premiership table on Wednesday night.

In the 2015-16 season last-placed Maritzburg‚ under now-Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp‚ were four points behind second-last Pretoria University at the halfway stage on a meagre eight points.

They were level with Tuks on 21 points‚ and still four behind third-last Jomo Cosmos‚ with two games to go.

United beat Ajax Cape Town 1-0 at home‚ then Cosmos dramatically 3-1 away in Potchefstroom in the last game to somehow avoid not just outright relegation‚ but the playoffs too.