SA referees picked for CAF semis

South African match officials Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela will be among the referees to handle the CAF Champions League semifinals.

Not only will Mamelodi Sundowns fly the country's flag in the last four of Africa's premium club competition, but referee Gomes and assistant referee Siwela will be part of the show.

Sundowns play Wydad Casablanca in the first leg on Friday with the return leg in Pretoria on May 4.

Gomes, Siwela and Namibian Matheus Kanyanga will handle the second leg between DR Congo outfit TP Mazembe and Tunisia's Esperance on May 4 in Lubumbashi. Africa's top referee Bakary Papa Gassama will be in charge of the first leg in Tunis on Saturday.

Botswana referee Joshua Bondo will officiate the Downs versus Wydad game in Morocco while Angolan referee Helder de Carvalho takes charge of the second leg in Tshwane.