Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez leave Kaizer Chiefs

Pule Ekstein headlined a player exodus at Naturena on Thursday after Kaizer Chiefs announced his departure and that of Venezulan striker Gustavo Paez.

The 28-year-old Ekstein’s contract with Amakhosi was due to expire at the end of the current season while Paez’s two-and-a-half years contract he signed in January 2017 was not renewed by the struggling Soweto giants.

This means Ekstein‚ who missed several matches in recent weeks as negotiations for a new contract failed to yield a breakthrough‚ is free to join a club of his choice even outside of the transfer window.

Ekstein was promoted from the Chiefs development academy.