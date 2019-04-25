Vodacom and MTN are guilty of a crime against humanity

This immoral daylight robbery of the poor by mobile network providers, happens despite the fact the many wealthier users of data do have other avenues to access data for free especially in their workplaces, in the upmarket malls/shopping centres where they wine and dine, and some of the estates where they reside.

Vodacom and MTN are the architects of a deeply unequal regime wherein large quantity of unused data bought by the rich expire while the poor are dying because of inability to buy data.

In the 21st Century, data is no longer a luxury but a basic need and an important enabler for citizens to meaningfully participate in the socio-economic, political and cultural life of the rapidly changing age of information.

It is not only central to economic growth, but plays a salient role in communication, and in the ability of citizens to access opportunities, especially now that many processes both in the private and public sectors have been automated, and largely depends on the ICT platforms.

South African is preparing for it’s 5th General Elections, and many of the campaigns which communicate the political party’s manifestos happen on social media platforms like WhatsApp through videos, Twitter through live chats, and Facebook though live videos.

The inability of the poor to access data cheaper deprives them an opportunity to make an informed decision on which party to vote for, and threatens our hard fought democracy because lack of information on political choices, and this might discourage the excluded from exercising their right to vote.