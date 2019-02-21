Steve Lekoelea blasts Bucs' rotational system
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea feels the Buccaneers would be comfortably at the top of the log if they were not "constantly" changing their starting line-up.
Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of an initiative called "12th Man", incepted by gambling corporate Betway SA in Illovo, Johannesburg, this week, Lekoelea sounded unimpressed with Pirates' rotation policy.
"Look ... yes, Pirates are playing good football but what worries me is their inconsistency, and I think that inconsistency is because of the way they keep changing their starting line-up. They would surely be top of the standings if they had one strong line-up, but they change it constantly.
"If they win, you cannot be too sure what will happen in their next game because you may see two or three changes. [Milutin Sredojevic] Micho and Rulani Mokwena are good coaches ... we see and appreciate their good job, but they must sometimes be brave and stick to the same line-up."
The 12th Man project - of which Lekoelea is a member - is aimed at equipping retired local footballers, both male and female, with skills.
Lekoelea, alongside the likes of Banyana Banyana's former top striker Portia Modise, Khabo Zitha and Bucs legend Edward Motale, among others, are the programme's first intake.
The 10 first participants will undergo an intensive six-month training programme, sharpen their expertise in various fields such as financial management, coaching, finance and broadcast.
Lekoelea, 40, is interested in coaching.