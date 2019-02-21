Steve Lekoelea blasts Bucs' rotational system

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea feels the Buccaneers would be comfortably at the top of the log if they were not "constantly" changing their starting line-up.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of an initiative called "12th Man", incepted by gambling corporate Betway SA in Illovo, Johannesburg, this week, Lekoelea sounded unimpressed with Pirates' rotation policy.

"Look ... yes, Pirates are playing good football but what worries me is their inconsistency, and I think that inconsistency is because of the way they keep changing their starting line-up. They would surely be top of the standings if they had one strong line-up, but they change it constantly.