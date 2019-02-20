Reneilwe Letsholonyane aims to finish on high note

SuperSport United veteran Reneilwe Letsholonyane concedes that their season has been underwhelming.

Since his arrival at the Tshwane club in 2016, Letsholonyane has been accustomed to winning trophies.

In his first season, the club clinched the Nedbank Cup and followed that up with the MTN8 title last season.

He was also involved in their inspiring run in the CAF Confederation Cup where they lost in the final.

"Definitely it's a bad season because every season we have been reaching a final and winning a trophy," he said.

"This season we haven't won anything, we missed out on all the cups.

"Now what is left is the league and we are obviously fighting to compete."

Matsatsantsa a Pitori play Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm).