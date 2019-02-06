SuperSport United to overhaul old squad

SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews has disclosed that at the end of the season Matsatsantsa aim to refresh their squad by bringing in mainly players who are in their 20s.

SuperSport squad's average age may be 27, but the fact that the club's key players such as midfield maestro Reneilwe Letsholonyane, 36, defenders Clayton Daniels, 34, Morgan Gould, 35, and Bongani Khumalo, 32, among others, are on the wrong side of 30, has prompted Matsatsantsa to think ahead.

"In July we want to invest in three to four young players .to freshen up the squad.

"We look at signing players who are in their 20s because at the moment we've got a lot of players who are in their mid-30s," said Matthews.

"We need players from 23 to 28 [years old] . then I think our squad would be balanced.

"We still have a lot of promising players who have not played a lot this season, the likes of Sipho Mbule, 20, and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, 22. They are part of our future plan.''