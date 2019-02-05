Union to act on players' suspension

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) is alarmed at recent incidents of player suspensions under some unusual circumstances.

Recently, striker Rodney Ramagalela was suspended by his club Polokwane City for apparently refusing to sign a contract extension. It has since emerged that Ramagalela has signed a pre-contract with Highlands Park.

In the past two weeks it has also come to light that winger Thuso Phala was set to go to a disciplinary hearing with SuperSport United where he has been banished from training since December.

Phala last played a match for Matsatsantsa a Pitori on December 12 in a 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs.

Safpu secretary-general Nhlanhla Shabalala has cautioned clubs against the unfair treatment of players.