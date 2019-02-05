Amakhosi hold all the aces

Having already spoilt the party for Polokwane City and Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs will have the final say in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.

Out of contention but riding high, Chiefs meet leaders Bloemfontein Celtic in the Diski finale on February 23 (stadium yet-to-be confirmed).

Phunya Sele Sele fluffed a glorious opportunity to clinch the title with a game to spare, after losing 2-1 to Baroka at the weekend.

The club have 29 points, one ahead of second-placed Rise and Shine, who can reach 32 points at most. Lying in the fifth spot, Chiefs are four points adrift of the leaders.