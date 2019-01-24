Pitso may sacrifice cup for league, CCL

Pitso Mosimane has given a strong hint that Mamelodi Sundowns might again not prioritise the Nedbank Cup as they come up against Chippa United in the first round on Saturday.

Speaking after his side's impressive 2-1 win over Highlands Park in an Absa Premiership fixture at a packed Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday, Mosimane said:

"This one is an emotional cup for us. You must prioritise - do you really want it or you don't? If you have the chance to win it, then go for it. We've won it before. But you also have to understand that the (CAF) Champions League and the local league are key.

"This cup takes you to the semifinal, and you keep going, and lose [steam] in the process. You lose and you end up saying 'I should have focused on the league'."

Mosimane added that he did not know if troubled Chippa want the Nedbank Cup.

"Do they want to go the semifinals and stay where they are on the log? I don't know what Clinton Larsen (Chippa United coach) wants, save the club from relegation or go for Nedbank Cup. So, you can keep going and you compromise league games because you're focused on this cup.

"I really don't know what their priorities are. It will be interesting for you to ask him."

Following their win over Highlands, their third successive win in the league, Downs look like a well-oiled machine although Mosimane says they are still a work in progress.

"We are a team in construction," he said. "We don't play to lose, the players are also nervous, they don't want to lose. When you are free flowing and know what to do, you play with freedom. Our team is still stuttering."