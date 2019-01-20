Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane blasts Wydad Casablanca after fiery CAF encounter

Irate Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has fired a salvo at Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and accused the visitors of trying to intimidate the match officials during a highly charged and emotional CAF Champions League group stages encounter at Lucas Moripe stadium on Saturday night.

Mosimane took strong exception to the Moroccans' conduct after the Brazilians won the match 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Themba Zwane.

“They are used to winning‚ a loss to them is something different and they know how to manipulate the system by pressurizing referees‚" he said.

"It is for the first time I saw a referee and an assistant moving out of the pitch to look for balls.

“This happens every week but I have never seen referees going to look for balls‚ but the bench put pressure on them.

"That’s why the North Africans dominate this space.