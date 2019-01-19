The enigma that is Anthony Laffor has made the Liberian one of the great entertainers of South African football for 12 years now.

His ability to show up for the big games with spectacular goals and performances‚ and drift out of the smaller ones disinterested‚ has been a source of frustration for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

The coach will be hoping that the real Anthony Laffor please stands up when Downs face Wydad Casablanca in arguably their most important fixture of the 2018-19 Caf Champions League group stage at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff 9pm).

This past fortnight has seen Laffor’s Mr Jekyll and Mr Hyde both grace the field.

Making a first appearance of 2018-19 from a knee injury against Kaizer Chiefs Laffor scored a beautiful goal. Starting a run from right midfield two minutes from the start‚ Laffor took a return pass from Lebohang Maboe into the area‚ dragged the ball past wrong-footed Willard Katsande instead of shooting‚ then beat goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

He scored another in his next game as Downs lost 2-1 against Lobi Stars in Nigeria in their Champions League Group A opener.