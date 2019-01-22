McCarthy not resting any players against SuperSport

Benni McCarthy says he will not rest any of his Cape Town City players for the Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at home to SuperSport United on Saturday, despite a late entry into the running for the Absa Premiership title this season.

City trail league leaders Bidvest Wits by seven points but have a game in hand and are arguably the form side in the Premiership at this point in the season.

But any thought of resting players to keep them fresh for a difficult run of fixtures in February, that includes clashes with both title rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, is not on the cards for McCarthy, who has already steered his side to the MTN8 title this season.

"For us there is no cup games or league games, every game is a must-win."

"We don't toy with the opposition by playing youngsters, we take every competition seriously. We are going out there to win it," he said.