Steve Komphela headed to Golden Arrows after Bloemfontein Celtic exit

The Absa Premiership coaching merry-go-round continued to spin out of control during the festive period after Steve Komphela's departure from Bloemfontein Celtic on Friday morning.

Komphela’s exit followed Fadlu Davids' departure from Maritzburg United on Monday and Clinton Larsen's from Lamontville Golden Arrows on Thursday.

David’s position at Maritzburg has since been filled by another journeyman coach of South African football‚ the Turkish-born Muhsin Ertugral.

Komphela’s agent at QT Sports‚ Basia Michaels‚ confirmed that the former Kaizer Chiefs coach left Phunya Sele Sele two days ago.

“We all know the problems (the financial crisis) that Celtic has been facing and Steve’s departure was as a result of that‚” said Michaels.