Fikile Mbalula defends Lerato Kganyago after alleged racial assault
Fikile Mbalula has defended TV personality Lerato Kganyago after the star was accused of being dramatic and looking for attention‚ following a racial altercation earlier this week.
Lerato was allegedly strangled by a white man on Monday after an altercation at a Pick n Pay store in Johannesburg. Lerato claimed that her domestic worker was allegedly called the K-word by a woman for apparently standing in the way of another shopper.
I won’t lie. At some point this week I thought “Fuck it, I’m going to be like my other industry mate and ignore the problems in our country” but that’s not me, not in my nature! But the the cruel comments I got from my some of my own people, shocked my system https://t.co/vXREjbVFUs— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 27, 2018
Lerato alleges that shortly after she and the woman got embroiled in a heated verbal exchange‚ the woman's husband allegedly started choking Lerato. Taking to Twitter shortly after the incident Lerato said she had laid a charge with police who were tracking down the family.
Babe police came to my house to update me on wats the latest. They have all the evidence, witnesses, they just need to find the that family. I wasn’t given the footage because it’s not allowed. I don’t know what more am I supposed to say. https://t.co/adoiPNwa1C— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 27, 2018
The incident has sparked massive debate on social media and Lerato took to Twitter on Thursday to vent her frustration at the criticism she was receiving.
In a post she questioned whether she had to die before someone took her seriously.
When we speak about things that affect our country openly on all our platforms, no one says anything. We tweet, we retweet, we speak about them on Radio, we even get in trouble for some of the issues we touch on. They happen to us, We dramatic, it’s a joke, we attention seekers— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) December 27, 2018
Fans rushed to offer their support to the star and one of the first was Mbaweezy‚ who urged her not to be distracted by a couple of bad apples.
He further urged her to “continue with the activism”.
We supported your odeal just the other day against a racist, Don't be defocused by a few negative views.Majority of us in this app we are woke dont tire continue with your activism .#Rascismmustfall— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2018