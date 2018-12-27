Mamelodi Sundowns may have picked up a deserved Absa Premiership trophy win in 2018‚ but it was in many ways also a frustrating year for the most expensively-assembled squad in South African football history.

The Brazilians coasted to the league title in the end‚ and were easily the most consistent side through the 2017/18 campaign‚ finishing as the leading scorers and with the third-best defence.

They won by five points in the end‚ beating Orlando Pirates into second place‚ but their superiority was arguably greater than that with Kaizer Chiefs a distant third some 12 points behind.

They have continued their good form into the 2018/19 season and are the only side unbeaten at the turn of the year‚ but with five wins and seven draws they have not had the same dominance.

The reason for that largely has to do with the striking positions.