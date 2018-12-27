Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will learn their fate when the draw is made for the Caf Champions League group phase in Cairo on Friday as the 16 remaining sides are placed in four pools containing four sides each.

Both sides have been finalists in Africa’s elite club competition in the last five years‚ but there will be plenty of pitfalls in the draw and teams they will want to avoid.

Having said that‚ with the top two sides in each pool advancing to the quarterfinals‚ there is not a club in the draw that will fancy taking on either Sundowns or Pirates‚ who have the squads to go all the way in this year’s competition.

Although the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have yet to officially announce the seeds for the draw‚ Sundowns are expected to be in Pot 2 and Pirates in Pot 3.

We give you a quick rundown of the teams they could face:

First seeds (expected)

TP Mazembe (DR Conggo)

Powerful side from Lubumbashi who won the 2015 Champions League under Patrice Carteron and claimed the Confederation Cup in 2017.

They also won the elite competition in 2009 and 2010‚ and have five victories in all.