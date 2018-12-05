SA coach Thabo Senong says he is pleased with the start made by his side in their 5-0 mauling of Mauritius in their opening Group B clash at the 2018 Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Kitwe‚ Zambia on Monday.

Orlando Pirates forward Lyle Foster scored a brace to go with goals by Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and another Pirates youngster James Monyane.

Mauritian skipper Jean Francois also netted an own goal.

Senong is using the regional tournament to prepare his side for the 2019 Africa Under-20 Championships in Niger in February‚ where they will hope to qualify for the World Cup in Poland later in 2019.

Amajita scored all of their goals in the first 38 minutes‚ but failed to break down the islanders in the second period.

“We did well‚ the players stuck to the gameplan‚” Senong said. “First games are never easy‚ so it is important to create chances‚ not concede goals and reduce the number of mistakes.

“But you can never underestimate any team in this tournament. There was an improvement with Mauritius in terms of their height and how they organised themselves in the second half and they did not give us a single goal after halftime.