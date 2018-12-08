Defending champions South Africa eased into semifinals of the Cosafa Under-20 Championships with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Eswatini at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe‚ Zambia on Saturday.

Coach Thabo Senong’s side ensured they topped Group B as SuperSport United midfielder Luke le Roux‚ the Orlando Pirates forward duo of Lyle Foster and James Monyane‚ and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Promise Mkhuma found the back of the net.

The Amajita defence was never seriously threatened as they easily kept their opponents at bay and added to the 5-0 victory over Mauritius in their pool opener.