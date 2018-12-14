Johnson praises Karuru, Ntuli

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson has lauded Bonginkosi Ntuli and Ovidy Karuru for making things easier for Emiliano Tade as the Argentina-born striker proves to be a good buy for Usuthu.

It was Tade's brace and a goal from the ever-green Siyabonga Nomvethe that handed AmaZulu their third league win on the trot against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night.

Tade, 30, is currently the league's joint-top scorer - level on five goals with Highlands Park's Mothobi Mvala and Tshegofatso Mabasa of Celtic.

Johnson is excited to see his striking combination of Ntuli, Karuru and Tade bearing fruit. Tade joined Usuthu from Auckland City of New Zealand at the start of the season.

"As you can see, he's not a top striker but a second striker. You have to compliment Bongs [Ntuli] for keeping players away from Tade in order for him to score. You have to compliment Ovidy as well. The togetherness has been key for our good run," said Johnson.