'Bra Khekhe is great guy in Mamelodi' - Friend vouches for Mathibela's charity

Vusi Mathibela and his business associate Elias Skhosana say they have been so concerned about allegations that he runs a protection racket in the township, that he recently took to a local radio station to deny the claims.

Although Mathibela would not talk directly to Sowetan, he appointed his friend Skhosana to speak on his behalf.

Skhosana told Sowetan that there were people in the township that were using Mathibela's name to extort money from local business people.

"The problem here is that there are people using our names on some things we're not part of. They know that other people don't know us facially, and a person would use my name and profile and pretend that he's me.