Irate Sundowns coach Mosimane fires salvo at Baroka FC goalkeeper Chipezeze
Incensed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane fired salvo at Baroka FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and accused the player for “killing time” during an Absa Premiership match that stuttered to a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.
The title-chasing Sundowns dropped two potentially costly points at home in their bid to keep up with leaders Orlando Pirates and a frustrated Mosimane said the Zimbabwean international stopper used all the time wasting tactics in the book.
“They have a very good goalkeeper who deserves the man-of-the-match award for playing and also for killing time‚” said Mosimane.
“He did that so many times against Pirates.
"How can you limp the whole game and when it comes to penalties you dive without limping?
"He reminds me of the goalkeeper of AS Vita against us here?
"He is a good goalkeeper and there is no doubt about that and he deserves the man-of-the-match award that he got.
"But when somebody does that‚ how do you crown him as the best player of the match?
"Where is fair play?
"I am not happy with that and there is a goalkeeper in South Africa who also does that.”
Mosimane also took a swipe at match referee Phillip Tinyani for allowing Chipezeze to waste time without punishing him.
“He is the best in killing time‚" he said.
"He is at another level and Phillip Tinyani is not experienced to deal with this kind of African influence.
"If it was Victor Gomes‚ he would have dealt with it.
"We needed an experienced referee to deal with that.
"We know these tricks and we need the referee who does not allow it to happen.
“Tinyane is not an international referee.
"Gomes could have dealt with them so easy because all you do is that when players are falling to the ground‚ you take them outside.
"They did the same thing against Celtic but Celtic scored and it backfired on them.
"Sometimes you need to play football.
"These are good tactics for Champions League to be honest‚ probably they will do well there.”