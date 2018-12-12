Irate Sundowns coach Mosimane fires salvo at Baroka FC goalkeeper Chipezeze

Incensed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane fired salvo at Baroka FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and accused the player for “killing time” during an Absa Premiership match that stuttered to a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

The title-chasing Sundowns dropped two potentially costly points at home in their bid to keep up with leaders Orlando Pirates and a frustrated Mosimane said the Zimbabwean international stopper used all the time wasting tactics in the book.

“They have a very good goalkeeper who deserves the man-of-the-match award for playing and also for killing time‚” said Mosimane.

“He did that so many times against Pirates.

"How can you limp the whole game and when it comes to penalties you dive without limping?