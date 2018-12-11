Kaizer Chiefs take Caf Confederation Cup tie to Durban

Kaizer Chiefs are to take their Caf Confederation Cup tie to Durban at the weekend while Mamelodi Sundowns have finally got clarity on their plans after being left in the dark by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Chiefs will host Elgeco Plus of Madagascar in the first leg of their second round tie on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium with a 6pm kick off.

The game will be the second in charge for returning coach Ernst Middendorp‚ who is on the bench for the first time in more than a decade at the club on Wednesday night when he begins his comeback as Chiefs coach in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against SuperSport United at Nelspruit’s Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs will go to Antananarivo for the return game next weekend and should they progress will then face one more preliminary round before the group phase of the Confederation Cup begins early next year.