Lorenzo Gordinho will make his much-anticipated return to Kaizer Chiefs in two-and-a-half weeks‚ and the centreback’s intermediary‚ Mike Makaab‚ says the player is raring for his return to Naturena.

Gordinho had requested from Bloemfontein Celtic to return to Amakhosi from his one-year loan six months early in June.

However‚ the player was too much part of then new Celtic coach Steve Komphela’s plans and the Free State team were not budging‚ despite concerted efforts by Makaab and Chiefs to dislodge Gordinho back to Amakhosi.

Now‚ as Chiefs embark under a new dawn under a new head coach in Ernst Middendorp‚ who replaced the uncertain Giovanni Solinas on Friday‚ the Soweto giants will be pleased to have Gordinho arriving back in January to bolster an at times shaky central defence.

Makaab confirmed on Wednesday that Gordinho’s loan spell at Celtic ends on December 31.