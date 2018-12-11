Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat against amateur part-timers from Zanzibar Zimamoto FC was the final straw for the club ahead of their axing of Giovanni Solinas as head coach last week‚ Amakhosi’s football manager Bobby Motaung has revealed.

While the wording‚ not unusually‚ was that Chiefs and Solinas had “amicably parted ways”‚ Solinas was effectively dismissed on Friday‚ and replaced within hours by Ernst Middendorp.

Zimamoto do not even compete in Tanzania’s main Premier League.

They play in the Premier League of the semi-autonomous Tanzanian island of Zanzibar.

Chiefs hammered the hapless islanders 5-1 in the first leg at FNB Stadium‚ but at Amari Stadium in Zanzibar City on Tuesday last week lost 2-1.