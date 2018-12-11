NFD goals record to stay - Bhengu

Forgotten ex-SA Under-23 international Phumelele "Ace" Bhengu reckons his National First Division (NFD) record of 22 goals in the 2014/2015 season will remain intact for a while.

Bhengu, 29, achieved this feat while on the books of the now-defunct Thanda Royal Zulu.

While he wants his achievement to be surpassed, the former SuperSport United goal-poacher feels current NFD strikers lack determination.

"To be honest, I do not think my record can be broken anytime soon. You can see that strikers lack the hunger nowadays.

"Yes, it would be great to see someone scoring more than 22 goals in one season, but I do not see it happening soon," Bhengu told Sowetan.