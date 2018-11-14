Downs v Bucs now becoming festival of vile hooligans

It's a fixture that over the years has captivated the country with eye-catching, flowing football.

But the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates is now rapidly degenerating into a festival for moronic thugs.

Discussions in the days after Saturday's 0-0 drawn match at Loftus Versfeld have revolved around off-the-field controversy and hooliganism, backed by propaganda-like statements from either team seeking to blame the other.

Whatever the truth, this is one match that, should we allow it to lose its lustre as a spectacle of on-field drama, excitement and goals, SA football would be on a dangerous path.

Statistics show Saturday's draw was the first between the teams in four years, and the first without a goal in 14 games, dating back to March 2012.

It's one match where, after watching, fans went home feeling they had got their money's worth, something you can't always boast about for many local matches.

But ugly pictures that emerged out of Loftus tell us this match is fast turning into a life-endangering experience.

The pandemonium of February last year, when Pirates fans ransacked the same stadium as their side were subjected to a heavy beating, was clearly not a one-off event.

It was followed by the beating of a Sundowns fan, who required hospitalisation, months later at Orlando.

Now a Sundowns fan was so overcome by rage that he got onto the pitch and accosted Rulani Mokwena, the Pirates assistant coach, right in the dugout.