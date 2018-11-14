PSL flops at halfway mark

A number of last season's top performers have found it difficult to replicate their form as we approach the halfway mark of the campaign.

Reigning Golden Boot winner Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City headlines the list of last season's stars who have flopped this term.

In the past season, Ramagalela netted 11 goals, sharing the Golden Boot with Percy Tau. While City have been impressive this season, Ramagalela, 29, has only scored once in 11 league outings.

Only beaten to the Defender of the Season accolade by his then central-defensive partner Siyanda Xulu last season, Bevan Fransman has struggled to establish himself at Highlands Park after leaving Maritzburg United at the start of the season. The 35-year-old has only played four games so far, starting only three.

Pirates' midfield dynamo Musa Nyatama, 31, is another player who must work harder to rediscover the form that saw him being named the Buccaneers' Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Fans' Player of the Year at the club's awards function at the end of last term.