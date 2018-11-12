South Africa

Jacob Zuma to blame for SA's woes - Cyril Ramaphosa

By Siphe Macanda‚ Siya Tsewu And Zolile Menzelwa - 12 November 2018 - 10:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma in Parliament.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma in Parliament.
Image: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed the 10 years of former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure for the troubles the country is facing.

He cited high levels of unemployment and corruption as key issues his government needed to address with speed.

Ramaphosa was in East London on Sunday as part of his Thuma Mina campaign‚ aimed at speeding up service delivery across the country.

Addressing hundreds of ANC supporters at the Winter Rose stadium in Mdantsane‚ Ramaphosa said: “We are fixing things‚ and even those who were stealing money are on their heels‚ because we want our money back so that we can use it for service delivery. We want to fix things‚ because we want to create jobs because our people are not working.”

His words were greeted with loud applause. 

Other top ANC officials‚ including the 80-member national executive committee (NEC)‚ visited various regions in the province at the weekend to listen to what voters expect from the governing party if it wins at the polls in May next year.

Ramaphosa was joined by NEC members Collen Maine and Nathi Mthethwa‚ as well as ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane‚ regional chair Pumlani Mkolo and dr WB Rubusana.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Mbeki feared corruption under Zuma

'Looting would be normal in ANC'
News
20 days ago

State capture biggest heist of our times - Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has labelled state capture as one of the "greatest heists of our times".
News
24 days ago

'How ANC created a chaotic government‚ in 164 easy steps'

If you were to list the different cabinets SA has had since 2009‚ you’d need 14 columns.
News
24 days ago

R1-trillion: the cost of the Zuma years

The SA economy could have been up to 30% or R1-trillion larger had the country kept pace with other emerging markets and Sub-Saharan African ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Father tells court: ‘Our family died on the day Hannah died.’
5 Things to know about Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
X