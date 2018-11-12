Jacob Zuma to blame for SA's woes - Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed the 10 years of former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure for the troubles the country is facing.

He cited high levels of unemployment and corruption as key issues his government needed to address with speed.

Ramaphosa was in East London on Sunday as part of his Thuma Mina campaign‚ aimed at speeding up service delivery across the country.

Addressing hundreds of ANC supporters at the Winter Rose stadium in Mdantsane‚ Ramaphosa said: “We are fixing things‚ and even those who were stealing money are on their heels‚ because we want our money back so that we can use it for service delivery. We want to fix things‚ because we want to create jobs because our people are not working.”

His words were greeted with loud applause.