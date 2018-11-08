Mothiba admits‚ though‚ that Lille remain in his heart and he left reluctantly. It will now be the first time he comes up against his former employers.

“My agent kept on telling me Strasbourg were interested‚ but my focus was still on Lille‚ playing and training‚ listening to the coaches and doing my best to score goals‚” Mothiba told TimesLIVE in Strasbourg.

“Lille were struggling with financial problems‚ so my agent said‚ ‘OK‚ Strasbourg really want you’. And I spoke to Lille and sat down with the sports director [Franck Béria] and he explained to me the situation that was going on at the club.

“There were new players coming in‚ players with experience of having played this game for a long time. For me‚ I am still young and need to learn and prove myself.

“If I had stayed I was going to play‚ but not every game – 15 to 20 minutes here and there. For me the most important thing is to play because that is how you learn and get better.

“I understood the situation and so I said‚ ‘OK‚ I’ll move to Strasbourg’ because I know that here I will play. Everyone‚ the coach [Thierry Laurey]‚ the owners of the club‚ the players‚ everybody wants me to be here.

“But Lille is still very much in my heart‚ and always will be. They gave me the chance to play in France and I will always be grateful to them for that.”