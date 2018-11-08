Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has surprisingly taken a soft and conciliatory stance in response to perceived disrespectful social media comments that were made by his former midfielder‚ Bongani Zungu‚ this week.

Zungu suggested on Twitter that former Downs assistant-coach Rulani Mokwena has made his current team Orlando Pirates a top combination again‚ neglecting to give credit to Buccaneers head coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic.

The French Lique1-based Amiens SC and Bafana Bafana midfielder also suggested it was the same situation while he was at Sundowns‚ where Zungu won the 2015-16 Absa Premiership title under head coach Mosimane‚ earning a transfer to Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes.