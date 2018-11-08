Rotation of players working for Pirates

The unpredictability of the Orlando Pirates starting XI could prove crucial against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs's technical team have developed a tendency to throw in a surprise for the opponents by making a lot of changes in between matches and it's been working.

It was no different against Polokwane City, whom they beat 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Brazilian defender Caio Marcelo and striker Justin Shonga were on target, with the hosts replying late in the match through Ayanda Nkili.

From Pirates' 3-1 win over AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals last weekend, coach Micho Sredojevic and his technical team made six changes to their starting eleven that featured against Rise and Shine, but were still able to come away with maximum points to go top of the log.

It was the first time Pirates had beaten City in seven matches.

"First of all Pirates, for more than six times, had not won against Polokwane City when you count even the (Telkom Knockout) last year," said the Serbian.

"We had that in our mind and we really wanted to stretch ourselves as humanly possible."