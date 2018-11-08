Bafana outcast May deserves another chance, pleads Khan

Stars of Africa Academy boss Farouk Khan hopes that the national team ban on May Mahlangu will be lifted after fellow outcast Thulani Serero was handed a second chance with Bafana Bafana.

Serero was surprisingly named in Bafana's 23-man squad to take on Nigeria in Afconqualifier on November 17.

The Holland-based attacker, who plays for Vitesse, was exiled from the team after he had suggested he would only honour a call-up if he plays.

Mahlangu had a similar transgression as he was banished in 2016 after declining a call-up, citing fatigue.

"May is playing regularly at his club and is doing well, so I think he is one of the players who deserves to be given a chance in the national team," Khan said of the Secunda, Mpumalanga-born Mahlangu.

"I know May and he is dying to contribute to Bafana but there is not much he can do, all he can do is to continue to work hard. I do hope something can be done to bring him back in the fold ... he has been out in the cold for too long."