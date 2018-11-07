Bongani Zungu apologises for Orlando Pirates comments

Bongani Zungu has hastily apologised for comments he made on Twitter suggesting that assistant-coach Rulani Mokwena was the brains behind the current coach staff of Orlando Pirates.

Zungu’s praise of Mokwena for Pirates going top of the log in the Absa Premiership after back-to-back victories neglected to make any mention of head coach Milutin Sredojevic’s influence.

The Bafana Bafana and Amiens SC midfielder then became embroiled in arguments with his social media followers over whether this was disrespectful.

Now Zungu has apologised.

He Tweeted on Wednesday: “I believe it is only appropriate that I address how my previous tweet‚ which I have since deleted‚ and some of the comments were received.

“It is important that I mentioned that at that moment‚ my comments were merely meant to show support‚ not only towards coach Rulani‚ but moreover towards a club I grew up supporting and wanted to share my excitement in their recent results.