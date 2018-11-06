Form sides City, Bucs lock horns

If Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City can live up to their recent league form, goals are guaranteed when the sides clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Both teams are unbeaten in their last seven matches, with Rise and Shine managing five wins and two draws, while Pirates have registered four victories and three draws.

A win for second-placed Pirates will see them leap-frog current leaders Bidvest Wits, who are on 20 points but don't have a midweek game.

Meanwhile, City third on the table and three points adrift of Wits.

A win would see them tied on 20 points with the Clever Boys but Wits have a far superior goal difference.