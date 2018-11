Congratulations to Orlando Pirates for reaching the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout cup.

To Thembinkosi Lorch, from his greatest critic, keep up the great scoring form you displayed against AmaZulu.

Remember, free-kicks and corner kicks are not yours. Leave them to Vince Pule, Mpho Makola or Justin Shonga.

To Augustine Mulenga and Xola Mlambo, keep up the excellent form guys.

Nathaniel Molokwane

Edenvale