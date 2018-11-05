Bafana striker Mothiba chasing superstars Mbappé, Neymar on scoring charts in France

Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba continued his fine run of scoring in France’s Ligue 1 as he netted a seventh goal of the season in a 1-1 home draw for Strasbourg against Toulouse.

Mothiba has stated that he wants to beat last season’s tally of 16 goals for club and country and he is already halfway there including the goal he scored for Bafana against Seychelles in the African Nations Cup qualifiers last month.

Mothiba has been one of the stand-out players in Ligue 1 this season following his move to Strasbourg from Lille‚ and he is currently joint fifth on the list of scorers behind the likes of Paris St Germain global superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Mothiba headed home the opener for his side against Toulouse‚ but as has been the case a few times this season they were not able to hold onto a lead and had to settle for a point.

Elsewhere in France‚ Lebogang Phiri was on the bench for Guingamp but did not make it onto the pitch as his struggling side were thumped 5-0 at Nantes.

Also on the scoresheet this weekend was Luther Singh‚ who netted his first of the season for Sporting Braga B in the Portuguese second-tier.

Singh had been expected to make more of an impact with the first team this season but has only one appearance in a cup tie.

Bafana forgotten striker Lars Veldwijk continued his excellent start to the campaign as he netted twice for Sparta Rotterdam in their 2-0 win over MVV in the Dutch second-tier.

Veldwijk has now scored 10 goals in 12 starts for his club.

Percy Tau did not get on the scoresheet as he helped Royale Union St Gilloise to a 1-1 home draw with promotion rivals Lommel in Belgium‚ while Dino Ndlovu’s Hangzhou Greentown lost 2-1 to Meizhou Kejia which means they dropped out of the promotion places on the final weekend of the regular season.

Ndlovu ends the campaign with an impressive 19 goals in 24 starts for his Chinese side.

Kamohelo Mokotjo was missing for Brentford in their English Championship clash and he won’t feature for Bafana Bafana against Nigeria due to injury.

Finally‚ two Banyana Banyana players were on target for Canberra United in the Australian women’s league but their 4-4 draw with Perth Glory ended in disappointment.

Refiloe Jane netted two penalties and Rhoda Mulaudzi also got a goal‚ but Canberra let a 4-1 lead slip in the final eight minutes as they conceded three times to have to settle for a point.