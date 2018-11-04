‘We had to overcome Soweto derby honeymoon‚’ Sredojević after AmaZulu TKO win

Orlando Pirates had to bring out their best in order to get victory against gallant AmaZulu and secure their slot in the semi-final stage of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday night in Durban.

The Buccaneers had to dig deep at Moses Mabhida Stadium after their 36th minute goal from the effort of Thembinkosi Lorch was nullified by Bonginkosi Ntuli.

The second half produced no goals as Usuthu pushed Pirates‚ who are searching for their first piece of silverware on four years‚ to extra-time.

Man-of-the-match Lorch completed his brace in the 93rd minute with Xola Mlambo sealing the deal.

Coming into the match on the back of success in the Soweto derby‚ coach Milutin Sredojević‚ said Pirates knew they had to snap out of the Soweto derby honeymoon quickly and return to reality of facing a stubborn and formidable for in the form of AmaZulu.

AmaZulu held Pirates to a credible 1-1 draw in the league recently.

“We have been on honeymoon after winning the derby. It was very important that we keep ourselves firmly grounded.

“We knew that we were playing against a team that has never say die‚ never give up approach. We need to match them in all aspects. We needed to fight and outfight them and run and outrun them. We needed to give 200 percent having in mind what kind of opponent we had in front of us.”

The Serb admitted that his side struggled in the opening minutes.