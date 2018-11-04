Late Sikhakhane was 'overly humble'

Former Bafana Bafana coaches Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela have described their late colleague Roger Sikhakhane as the most "unnecessarily humble" professional they have ever met.

Sikhakhane, who was coaching National First Division (NFD) side Royal Eagles, died yesterday at the Melomed hospital in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, after a long illness. He was 42.

Komphela said he experienced Sikhakhane's warm heart when he was facing a difficult period at Kaizer Chiefs.

"One evening after playing them while he was still at Chippa United, he came to our hotel and we had a chat. The manner in which he humbled himself was amazing and unnecessary, said Komphela. "He was so humble yet he had no reason to do so. He almost wanted to be the one offering his skin to absorb the pain.

"I was asking myself as to 'who am I to deserve this?' But I guess it is typical of us Africans to want to take each other's pain."

The Bloemfontein Celtic coach also lauded Sikhakhane for his "immense contribution" in local football from a young age.

"We have a lot of lessons to learn from this man. May his soul lead us as it rests in eternal peace."

Mosimane said Sikhakhane's death was a big loss to the country as he was one of the young coaches who believed in fluid passing and possession football.

The Mamelodi Sundowns mentor said Sikhakhane was his encyclopaedia of players in the NFD.

"He was a humble guy who always took his sacking [with] humility. He also had a good sense of fashion and was always presentable," said Mosimane.

His employers said they were shocked by Sikhakhane's death as he had given them a green light two days ago to hire a stand-in coach while recuperating in hospital.