Benni McCarthy scores highest qualification

Cape Town City Benni McCarthy has achieved the highest coaching qualification‚ his Uefa Pro Licence.

McCarthy retired from playing professionally in 2013 having last played for Orlando Pirates.

Twenty-three years after making his professional playing debut at Seven Stars‚ Benni returned back to the province of his birth to take over Cape Town City’s hot seat from his former Bafana Bafana team-mate Eric Tinkler at the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

The former FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker had begun his coaching career as an assistant at Belgian club St Truiden.

He completed his Pro Licence course in Scotland.