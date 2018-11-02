Only soccer issues on Jali - Pitso

Nothing suggested that there was anything out of the ordinary at Chloorkop yesterday during Mamelodi Sundowns' training session, but the elephant in the room was too big to ignore.

The team put on a show of unity at practice but the unavoidable topic was the

arrest of their star midfielder Andile Jali earlier in the week.

The 28-year-old midfielder was charged for a domestic violence incident at the weekend but before that he had been reported to allegedly also have a drinking problem.

However, Jali trained as per usual with the team in view of the media that attended their media day, days before they take on Baroka in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal.