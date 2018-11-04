Kaizer Chiefs drawn against old foes Orlando Pirates in TKO semis

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-final stage of the Telkom Knockout to be played on the weekend of November 24 and 25.

In what would be the second Soweto derby this season‚ Amakhosi will be looking for revenge after they lost 2-1 to the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium in the Absa Premiership where all goals were scored in the first half.

The other semi-final match sees Baroka FC hosting Bidvest Wits in a match that is also likely to draw attention given the fact that the two teams have a tendency of playing well in cup competitions.

Pirates reached the semis after they beat AmaZulu 3-1 while Baroka dumped Mamelodi Sundowns out of the tournament after they beat them 2-0 in Polokwane on Saturday.

Wits beat Maritzburg United on Saturday night while Chiefs reached this state of the tournament as they continue to look for their first trophy in three years after a narrow 1-0 win SuperSport United 1-0 on Sunday.