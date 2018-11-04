Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs drawn against old foes Orlando Pirates in TKO semis

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 04 November 2018 - 18:04
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic chats to his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Giovanni Solinas ahead of the Soweto derby.
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic chats to his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Giovanni Solinas ahead of the Soweto derby.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-final stage of the Telkom Knockout to be played on the weekend of November 24 and 25.

In what would be the second Soweto derby this season‚ Amakhosi will be looking for revenge after they lost 2-1 to the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium in the Absa Premiership where all goals were scored in the first half.

The other semi-final match sees Baroka FC hosting Bidvest Wits in a match that is also likely to draw attention given the fact that the two teams have a tendency of playing well in cup competitions.

Pirates reached the semis after they beat AmaZulu 3-1 while Baroka dumped Mamelodi Sundowns out of the tournament after they beat them 2-0 in Polokwane on Saturday.

Wits beat Maritzburg United on Saturday night while Chiefs reached this state of the tournament as they continue to look for their first trophy in three years after a narrow 1-0 win SuperSport United 1-0 on Sunday.

READ MORE:

Chiefs focusing on positives rather than fear of a cup exit‚ says Booysen

Kaizer Chiefs would rather focus on a positive aspect of trying to win a trophy than a negative slant of fear of exit from a cup competition when ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa involved in car accident

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa was involved in a serious car accident in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs seal last TKO semifinal slot with slender win over SuperSport United

It was critical for Kaizer Chiefs to show up seeing as their nemesis Orlando Pirates had progressed to the semis on the very same Moses Mabhida ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

An emotional send-off for Rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo
Alleged Dros rapist sent to psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation
X