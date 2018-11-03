Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa involved in car accident
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa was involved in a serious car accident in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.
Meyiwa was fortunate to come out with minor injuries after he was included in a crash on the N3 highway.
This was confirmed by the club on their social media accounts.
The club says he’s in a stable condition and doctors are assessing the seriousness of his injuries.
"Wiseman Meyiwa was involved in a motor vehicle accident today on the N3 highway," the club tweeted.
"He was rushed to hospital and taken to intensive care unit for monitoring. He is stable, and doctors are still assessing the seriousness of his injuries."
Another Chiefs' star Lebogang Manyama was also involved in car accident while driving home from the club's training session in Naturena‚ south of Johannesburg three weeks ago.
Manyama was treated for minor injuries to his knee and elbow before he was later discharged from the hospital.