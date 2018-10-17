Baxter admits the pictures of the Bafana players relaxing on the beach have come back to haunt them

Stuart Baxter has admitted that the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account's decision to post pictures of the players frolicking on the beach in Seychelles on the eve of Tuesday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier was not the best.

The pictures came back to haunt Bafana after Baxter's charges were held to a dispiriting 0-0 draw by the unheralded islanders who are ranked 189th in the world.

“Our hotel was on the beach‚ so when guys went for a walk they went straight to the beach‚” Baxter said after arriving back in SA on Wednesday.

“I don’t think that needs to be exaggerated‚ maybe their choice‚ judgment or timing was not the best but I will definitely say those pictures were taken in between meetings and training.”