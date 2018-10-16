Soccer

Bafana vs Seychelles starting IX: Khune moves past former Chiefs colleague Shabba

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa in Victoria‚ Seychelles - 16 October 2018 - 11:20
Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will make his 90th appearance for Bafana Bafana after getting the nod again in goal in the team to face Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Linite (3.30pm SA time).

Khune‚ 31‚ becomes Bafana’s second most capped player of all time after former centre-back and captain‚ Aaron Mokoena‚ who finished his career on 107.

He was on 89 appearances alongside former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ who now turns out for Erzurumspor in Turkey.

Khune made his debut in the 2-1 win over Zimbabwe which was a friendly international played in Germiston in 2008.

Khune has 40 clean sheets and could add another one today. He has conceded 66 goals.

Bafana XI: Khune‚ Mphahlele‚ Hlanti‚ Mkhwanazi‚ Hlatshwayo (c)‚ Furman‚ Maboe‚ Mokotjo‚ Mothiba‚ Tau‚ Ndlovu.

SUBS: Keet‚ Madisha‚ Lorch‚ Modiba‚ Mokoena‚ Maela‚ Kekana.

