“Ultimately‚ it’s about the individual‚ the player who wants to score goals‚” Bartlett told SowetanLIVE before Monday's training at the match venue.

“For me‚ it’s the work we put in on the field and it’s nice to see it coming together on match day‚ the things that we do at training.”

Baxter will probably retain the team that did duty in Johannesburg with Lebogang Mothiba and Percy Tau leading the frontline‚ and with the players all at training ahead of the clash with no sign of any injury concerns.

For Bartlett‚ he’s just hoping for more wins for the national side.

“Like coach Stuart said‚ every time we scored (in the 6-0 win) he would say ‘we did that at training’.

"So I think the players having that mind to learn‚ it makes it easy for the coaches."