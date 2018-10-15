Exciting young striker Lebo Mothiba created a piece of Bafana Bafana history for himself at the weekend when he became the first player to score in his first three games for the national team.

Mothiba has been in excellent form for his French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in the early part of this season‚ and converted that into a strong performance for the national team in their 6-0 hammering of Seychelles at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored arguably the pick of the goals with an excellent finish into the top-corner‚ and then provided an exquisite touch for Percy Tau to add the fourth later on.

It follows a goal on debut against Angola in the Four Nations competition in Ndola in March‚ after which he came off the bench three days later to net against Zambia as Bafana lifted the trophy.

No other player has scored in his first three caps for the national side‚ and should he make it four against Seychelles on Tuesday‚ he would join Phil Masinga as the only Bafana player to ever net in four consecutive games in their career.