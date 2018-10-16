Relaxed Bafana Bafana take in the sights in Seychelles
Such is the relaxed nature of Bafana Bafana's approach to their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Seychelles that beach trips will be par for the course.
Stuart Baxter charges are already in the Indian Ocean island where they are expected to beat the same side they put a half-dozen goals past at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
In a tweet on the Bafana Bafana account‚ Siyanda Xulu‚ Darren Keet‚ S'Fiso Hlanti‚ Dino Ndlovu‚ Dean Furman and Itumeleng Khune decided not only to take a stroll on the golden sanded beaches‚ but also took time to pose for a pic.
It's not often players get a “free” holiday like a trip to the Seychelles where they are expected to collect maximum points but Bafana have also tended to disappoint when they're expected to deliver.
Kick-off in Tuesday's Group E qualifier between the Seychelles and South Africa at the Stade Linite is at 3.30pm South African time.