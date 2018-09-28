WATCH | Percy Tau's wonderful assist as he helps spur stunning giant-killing shock in Belgium

Percy Tau’s good form in Belgium this season continued as he helped his second-tier club to a stunning cup upset at top side Anderlecht on Thursday night.

The Bafana Bafana international played no small role as he somewhat spectacularly set up the first goal in what was a lively performance as Royale Union Saint-Gilloise won 3-0 away for a famous victory.

Tau tested the Anderlecht keeper early and then laid on the opening goal for French-Malian striker Youssouf Niakaté following a quick counterattack‚ with the latter going on to net a hat-trick.