Billiat is the marquee signing of the window for Chiefs‚ having reportedly turned down the opportunity to further his career in North Africa or Europe.

It is a big show of intent for Chiefs‚ who are coming off three barren seasons without silverware and have been desperately short of goals for much of that run.

Billiat moves to his boyhood club‚ but there are some in South Africa and Zimbabwe who have questioned whether he should not have taken the opportunity to test himself abroad‚ rather than in a league he has already mastered.

BEVAN FRANSMAN

Move: Maritzburg United to Highlands Park

Fransman‚ such a rock at the back for Maritzburg last season‚ was not happy with the contract offer on the table by the KwaZulu-Natal side and so leaves on a free to newly-promoted Highlands Park.